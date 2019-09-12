Goats arrested for grazing on saplings

In a bizarre incident the Telangana police has arrested two goats. The crime that committed by the goats were they grazed on plants. The incident took place in Huzurabad town in Telangana.

The goats were arrested after an environmental group has filed a complaint that the goats has grazed over the saplings planted by them.

The municipality fined the owner of goats Rs.1000. The goats were given back to the owner after he paid the fine. The complaint was given by ‘Save the Trees’.

The organization complained that the goats had eaten around 250 saplings out 900 saplings they planted. They caught the goat red handed while eating the plants and handed to police.