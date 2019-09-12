People thrashes a teacher caught having sex in school campus: Video

Villagers had thrashed a school teacher who was caught by them having sex in the school campus. The incident took place in village S Udupam in Namakkal district in Tamil Nadu. A government school teacher Saravanan aged 38 was caught having sex with anganwadi worker in the school compound.

Saravana used to have sex with the women in the school compound usually. Many times the students has seen this and they complained this to their parents.

After knowing this on September 10 the villagers barged into school compound and caught the couple in compromising position. The villagers had warned the couple for having sex in the school.

Police has took case against him. The school headmaster informed that disciplinary action has taken against him.The teacher has filed a counter complaint against the villagers for beating him.