One India, One Language Proposal: Here is how Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan Responded

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had made an appeal to unify India with the country’s most widely-spoken language, Hindi. His suggestion though was met with criticism from the southern states on Saturday. It was on the occasion of Hindi divas that the home minister pitched “one nation, one language” idea. Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan said that it is foolish to think that the Hindi language can unite the nation.

“South Indian’s and northeast Indian’s do not speak Hindi. To insist that Hindi should be made their primary language is like expelling their mother tongue. Hindi is accepted as the nation’s language. No citizen should feel that he is not Indian just because he/she cannot speak Hindi,” he wrote on Facebook(Original Fb post below)