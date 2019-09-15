Temple vandalised,Hindu teacher attacked in Pakistan

Hindu teacher was attacked by a mob and a temple was vandalised in Pakistan’s Sindh province over allegations of blashphemy.The incident took place in Ghotki in Sindh on Sunday.

The mob attacked the teacher after it was alleged that his students had committed blasphemy.

The Ghotki city has been shut down and the Hindu community is under a threat.

Extremists leader Mian Mithu and his men are allegedly involved in the attack against Hindhus in Ghotki.

Trouble was already brewing in the city on Saturday night over blasphemy accusations against a Hindu principal.