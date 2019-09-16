BSNL introduces new plan with 500GB free internet

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revised the prices of its entry-level data plan for fixed line internet users in the country.

With JioFiber plans starting from Rs 699 per month, offering up to 150GB with 100Mbps data speed, BSNL feels that offering more data for less than 100 bucks more will attract new users to its side.

The telecom player has made changes to its Rs 777 data plan, which is now being offered as a promotional plan for 90 days. For this price, users are getting 500GB data limit, speeds clocking up to 50Mbps, and post the limit, speeds come down to 2Mbps.