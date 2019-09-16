Former speaker commits suicide at residence

Former speaker of Andhra Pradesh Kodela Siva Prasada Rao died after a suicide attempt at his residence on Monday. Kodela Siva Prasada Rao, one of the senior-most leaders of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), was admitted to a private hospital after he attempted suicide. He died while undergoing treatment at the hospital. He joined the TDP in 1983.

According to reports, Rao went to his room after having breakfast. When he didn’t come down for a long time, family members went to check and found him attempting suicide. He has hanged himself from a ceiling fan. Rao was rushed to Basavatarakam Hospital where doctors confirmed his death. The six-time MLA became Speaker in 2014 after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh to create Telangana.