Indian Air Force receives ‘Spice-2000’ bombs from Israel

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has received the ‘building blaster’ version of ‘Spice-2000’ bombs from Israel. These bombs were used by the IAF in Balakot airstrikes.

The first batch of the bombs were received by IAF at the Gwalior airbase. The bombs can be fired by Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft. That is the reason why these bombs were delivered to Gwalior as it is the home base of IAF’s Mirage 2000 fighter aircrafts.

India has signed a deal of Rs.250 crore rupees with Israel for 100 building blaster bombs. The deal was signed on June this year.

The Indian Air Force has first used these building blasters during the Balakot Airstrikes. The usage was successful.