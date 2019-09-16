” The fundamental right of Hindus to worship is above the property rights of Muslims”,: Subramanian Swamy

Making clear his stand on the Ayodhya Ram temple issue BJP Parliamentarian Subramanian Swamy has said that the fundamental rights of Hindus to worship above the property rights of Muslims.

“The temple which is at the birthplace of Lord Ram cannot be removed. The fundamental right of Hindus to worship is above the property rights of Muslims, and I am confident that the Supreme Court will deliver its verdict in our favour in November. The work of temple construction will begin after that”, said Swamy in Ayodhya.Earlier, Swamy offered prayers at the makeshift Ram temple in Ayodhya to celebrate his 80th birthday.

A constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and including Justices D.Y.Chandrachud, S.A.Bobde, Ashok Bhushan and S.A.Abdul Nazeer, is conducting a day-to-day hearing in the Ayodhya land dispute case after the mediation panel had failed to achieve an amicable settlement. The apex court is hearing appeals against the September 30, 2010 verdict of the Allahabad High Court in the case.