Hollywood Actor Brad Pitt is Anxious About Vikram Lander. Check Out What he Asked NASA(Video)

On September 7, the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) had lost all communication with Chandryaan-2’s Vikram lander. The space agency ever since has been trying to get in touch with Vikram lander, but so far the efforts have not been successful.

Meanwhile, Hollywood actor Brad Pitt, while talking to American astronaut Nick Hague at the International Space Station (ISS) has asked him about whether he had been able to watch the landing of India’s Chandrayaan-2 Vikram lander.

Hague’s reply was “No, Unfortunately”.

The call was actually a promotion for Pitt’s next film Ad Astra where he is essaying the role of an astronaut on a dangerous mission. Pitt was asking Hague about his life on the Space station. Watch the video here: