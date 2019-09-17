Spanish goalie David de Gea signs long term contract with Manchester United

Spaniard David de Gea is extending his contract with Manchester United, and that too till the end of 2023. The contract also scribes an extended stay for one year if situations demand. Gea who turned 28 this November Joined Manchester United at 2011.

The celebrated goalie had played 367 matches for Manchester United and was instrumental in his role for leading the club in several cup wins including Premiere league, Europa League, FA cup, league cup, and Community shield. Gea said he is happy to be a role model for the newly joined players in Manchester United.

Davis de Gea will get a contract sum of £97.5million as price money(Approximately 3 Crore INR).