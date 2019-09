A man stabbed his wife to death when they both arrived at court to settle a dispute. The incident happened at court premises at Rajasthan’s Dausa district. the 50-year-old woman was rushed to the district hospital where she was declared dead. The “The accused has been identified as Amarchand while the victim has been identified as Sheela Devi,” police said.

Amarchand has been detained and is being questioned to clarify further details the police said.