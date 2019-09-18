Polish Member of European Parliament Blames Pakistan For Terrorist Attacks in J&K. Check Out his Statement

Pakistan has been desperately trying to find support from the international community on the issue of abrogating article 370 in Kashmir, but with little avail so far. With each passing day, there are more nations coming out and criticizing India’s neighbor for their lax approach in curbing the growth of terrorists. In the latest incident, Polish politician and Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Ryszard Czarnecki said that parliament needs to look at the terrorist acts in Jammu and Kashmir.

We need to look at terrorist acts that took place in India, J&K. These terrorists didn’t land from the moon.They were coming from neighboring country. We should support India,” he said.

Thanks you poland for your support even foreiners understand basic things of terrorism in India but few Indian leaders and journalist does not. — Hemendra kumar (@hemendrakumar00) September 18, 2019

There have been many tweets from India thanking him for understanding the real situation in Jammu and Kashmir.