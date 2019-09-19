Global Climate change could affect your retirement plans

The 2019 Global Retirement Index released Thursday by Natixis Investment Managers explains three of the risks for retirees -low-interest rates, longer lifespans and the high costs of climate change are likely to disrupt their retirement plans.

Severe weather that forces retirees to relocate, even temporarily, can be very disruptive for someone living on a fixed income, said Ed Farrington, executive vice president of Retirement Strategies at Natixis. The group’s report stated that “retirees are finding insurance costs escalating as insurers seek to keep pace with climate and weather-related property damage.”