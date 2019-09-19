Parents name their newborn after Mutual Fund firm

Sweden based Indian couples, Vishal and Dhanista Kharparde doesn’t have to think twice to name their baby. They have invested in Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund through SIPs over the past 3 years. So they named him Mirae. This is viewed as the widening acceptability of investment through mutual fund bonds among Indians.

It was a token of thanks for Mirae Asset mutual fund which delivered returns of 9.58% outperforming the 8.16% delivered by the S&P BSE 100. These high returns were returned by Mirae at a period that has been relatively tough for the mutual fund industry as a whole.‘Mirae’ means a good future in Korean.

“It is very humbling and at the same time inspiring to hear this. I would like to wish Baby Mirae good health and a great future,” said Swarup Mohanty, CEO, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund.