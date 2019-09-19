To protest new Motor Vehicles Act, major transport strike announced

The transport strike against the new amended Motor Vehicles Act has began in New Delhi and Delhi Capital Region(NCR). More than 41 associations has called the strike. All motor vehicles including bus, taxi, truck, online taxi, and auto will participate in the strike.

More than 40 transport associations and unions, including United Front of Transport Associations and All India Motor Transport Congress, have called for a one-day strike against different provisions of the amended MV Act.

The strike is a protest against the exorbitant increase in penalties and limiting third party liability of insurance that have come into force with the new Motor Vehicles Act.

The union leaders informed this strike is a symbolic one and will go for an indefinite strike if the hefty fines are not declined.

The schools in Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region will be shut on Thursday.