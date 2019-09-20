“My Conscience Strong Enough to Say I Did No Mistake,” Says Oommen Chandy on Palarivattom Flyover Scam

Former Chief Minister of Kerala Oommen Chandy has said that he has no hand in the Palarivattom flyoverscam and that UDF welcomes any kind of investigation on the issue.

“Those who were involved in corruption should be brought to the face of the law, am saying this on the power of my conscience that I have not done any mistake, he said.

Earlier CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had said that Oommen Chandy cannot escape from the action of law, but Oommen Chandy responded that it is simply a statement for political advantage. He added that such attempts will not work.

With the reconstruction estimated to cost an additional Rs 18 crore, against the original cost of construction-Rs 48 crores, the Palarivattom flyover has become an example of the state’s mismanagement of taxpayers’ money.