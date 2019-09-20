“Nobody will be pushed out of Bengal,NRC will not come to WB”,says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Friday that National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise will not take place in West Bengal. She was speaking in Nabanna Bhawan, the State Secretariat of West Bengal in Kolkata.

“Nobody will be pushed out of Bengal. People who have been living in Bengal for so many years, they’ll stay here the same way,” Banerjee added.

The Trinamool Congress chief lashed out at BJP over the NRC exercise in Assam. She alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre is promoting National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise as a political tool.

This is not the first time Mamata Banerjee has come out against the NRC exercise. Even in the middle of the exercise in Assam, she had said that a ‘bloodbath’ will follow if the exercise was carried out in the Northeast and other Indian states.