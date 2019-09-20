TV actor injured while shooting intimate scene

Popular Television actor Ankit Raj has injured himself. He got injured on the sets of his show ‘Main Bhi Ardhangini’. He got injured while shooting a romantic scene. He is under treatment in a hospital in Jaipur.

Ankit was shooting a romantic scene with Heena. During a rehearsal of an intimate scene, a focus light fell on his leg and injured him on Tuesday midnight.

“We were so engrossed in the rehearsals that we didn’t pay heed to anything around us. One of the focus lights fell on one of my legs. I was taken to a nearby hospital and got two stitches below the knee. This happened on Tuesday midnight and Wednesday morning. “, the actor said to a national daily.

Ankit has worked in many popular shows like Qubool Hai, Mastaangi, Khoonkhar Veer, Ishqbaaz, and others.