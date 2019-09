A fully decomposed corpse found in the farmland belonging to Telugu Superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni had been identified. The Cyberabad police identified it to be the mortal remains of Chakkali Pandu(30) after recovering Adhaar card details from the purse of the deceased.

His family members told police that he had left the house about three years ago, leaving behind a suicide note as he was depressed following the death of his elder brother due to a kidney-related ailment.