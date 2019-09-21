Is Sanju Samson in the Reckoning? Listen to What the Chief Selector Said

MS Dhoni is into the twilight of his career and it is Rishabh Pant who seems to have managed to seal the spot as the next wicketkeeper in all formats. However, a string of poor performances recently has raised concerns about Pant’s position in the team and other names like Ishant Kishan and Sanju Samson are being raised. Chairman of selectors MSK Prasad that they are keeping an eye on both prospects while adding that they need to be patient with Pant.

I have already said that post World Cup we have been concentrating on the progress of Rishabh. We need to be patient with him, considering the immense talent that he possesses,” he said(as quoted by Indian Express)

Mr. Prasad hinted that players like Kishan and Samson are in the reckoning.

We have the young K.S. Bharath doing well in the longer format for India ‘A’. We also have Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson doing well in the shorter formats for India ‘A’ and domestic cricket,” the chief selector added.

Sanju had played superb innings of 91 off 48 balls against South Africa A in the unofficial ODI against at Karyavatttom, Thiruvananthapuram.