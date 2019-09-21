“No war-like situation”,Pakistani Railway Minister suddenly changes his position

Pakistan Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid, known for his constant bickering for war, suddenly changed his position and said that currently there is no war-like situation.

Rashid said that if the Indian armed forces attacks, the Pakistani Army is ready to counter-attack on Saturday. “The final decision will be taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief Bajwa,” he added.

Earlier, the railway minister who is known for giving empty threats had said: “We will fight India till our last drop of blood and in this war, there will be no ceasefire violation. 13 crore Pakistani youth are waiting for a war with India.”

Rashid has given controversial statement consistently and has been constantly trolled for the same.