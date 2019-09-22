“Howdy, Modi” : Narendra Modi is a highly respected man, Says Donald Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has finally arrived at the NRG Stadium! He was welcomed by top US Senators including Ted Cruz, John Cornyn and others. The atmosphere has turned electric with over 50,000 Indian-Americans in the gathering standing up to their feet and chanting “Modi, Modi”.

US President Donald Trump as he made a surprise visit to the coast guard hangar on way to the NRG stadium, in an address said “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a highly respected man. Indian love me and that is why I am here”.