Powerful Typhoon Tapah feared to cause high waves, landslides in west Japan

A powerful typhoon continued to travel northeast across the East China Sea on Sunday, with Japan’s weather agency warning of strong winds, high waves and landslides triggered by heavy rains through Monday in western parts of the country.

Typhoon Tapah is expected to pass near the Tsushima Strait at night and then move on to the Sea of Japan before approaching Hokkaido and other northern prefectures during Tuesday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. Typhoon Tapah was passing near Nagasaki in southern Japan on Sunday afternoon after hitting other parts of southern Japan, including Okinawa, in the two previous days.

Japan’s Meteorological Agency said the storm was moving northeast at a speed of 30kmh, with maximum wind speeds of 162kmh. The storm disruptions in Japan led ANA Holdings to cancel 151 flights, while Japan Airlines called off 118, the two airline operators said around noon, Tokyo time. The typhoon hit Okinawa last Friday and Saturday and left 18 people with minor injuries.