Presidential Commission appointed to probe Srilankan Easter day terrorist attack

Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena on Saturday night appointed a four-member Presidential Commission to probe the April 21 Easter Sunday attacks. The gruesome attack was done by nine Lankan Jihadi bombers who struck at three churches and three-star hotels killing nearly 260 men, women, and children including locals and foreigners.

The commission has also been tasked with identifying officers and authorities who failed to anticipate that terrorist activities of this nature would take place within the country. The commission is required to submit an interim report in three months, a subsequent interim report in the next two months and the final report in six months.