Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad says Postal accounts will be linked with Aadhaar for transparency

Inaugurating a function marking Bihar’s first and the country’s tenth Aadhaar Seva Kendra in Patna today the union minister for IT and Communications Ravi Shankar Prasad said the postal accounts will be linked with Aadhaar for better transparency. He said on an average, one thousand Aadhaar cards will be made at this center and other facilities will be also available. He further said 114 such Kendra will soon be operational in 53 cities in the country.

The Minister also inaugurated an all-women post office in Patna. The first woman post office in the country is in Mumbai. He announced that women post offices will be opened in every postal division of the country. He said these post offices will be a step forward towards strengthening women empowerment.