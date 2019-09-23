Modi-Trump pose for selfie with a kid

Expressing the strong bond of their friendship Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President has posed for a selfie. The body language of both the leaders showed how deep is their friendship.

Donald Trump and Narendra Modi posed for a selfie with hands on each other’s shoulders. The leaders posed for the selfie on the request of a kid.

The intimacy and the chemistry between the two leaders was clearly visible when both the leaders walked towards the stage hand-in-hand.

Narendra Modi’s chemistry with both Trump and former US President Barack Obama reflect that the Indian Prime Minister has been able to transcend the political divide in the US. Moreover, the fact that House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, the second-highest-ranking Democrat, will also address the gathering, further reflects the strong bipartisan support for the relationship between the two countries