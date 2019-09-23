Nehru responsible for PoK,says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday accused that the first prime minister of the country Jawaharlal Nehru is responsible for Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. He said this while addressing a mega rally in Mumbai.

Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), would not have come into existence had Nehru not declared untimely ceasefire with Pakistan. He also added that if Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel should have handled the issue instead of the Nehru then the result will be another.

Digging at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi,he said that three generations of the Bhartiya Janata Party have given their lives for the integration of Kashmir with India.

“Rahul Gandhi says Article 370 is a political issue. Rahul ‘baba’, you have come into politics now, but three generations of BJP have given their live for Kashmir, for abrogation of Article 370. It’s not a political matter for us, it’s part of our goal to keep bharat maa undivided,” Amit Shah said .

“I congratulate Prime Minister Modi’s bravery and grit. He removed Article 370 & 35A in the very first session of the Parliament as soon as we formed the govt for the second time with 305 seats,” Shah said.

“People would say Kashmir is an integral part of India but nobody said Maharashtra or Karnataka are an integral part of India. People would say this because they had to prove it. Today, I can proudly say that Kashmir is an integral part of India,” Shah added.

“Not a single bullet has been fired in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370,” he said, adding that there was no unrest in Kashmir and in the coming days, “terrorism will be finished”.