T.G Mohandas Takes a Dig at Leaders Who Wanted P.M Modi to Never Enter U.S

Months before Narendra Modi had become the prime minister of India for the first time, a letter was sent to the US president asking him not to change policy to grant Modi a US Visa. According to reports, there were nearly 65 MPs-20 from Rajya Sabha and 45 from Lok Sabha, who had signed and sent two letters to the US President.

Eminent leaders like Sitaram Yechury though later denied being a signatory in the letter. Years have passed and Narendra Modi’s Howdy Modi event at Houston saw one of the best reception any foreign leader has ever got in the soil of U.S. BJP intellectual cell head in Kerala, T.G Mohandas took a dig at all the leaders who once recommended Modi not be allowed to enter the U.S.