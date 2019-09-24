Bollywood actor lends support to revitalize ‘South-Indian river’

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio has extended his full support for the ‘Cauvery Calling’ movement. The movement is initiated by the Isha Foundation headed by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev. The movement is aimed at revitalizing the Cauveri River.

“India’s rivers are severely endangered with many of its smaller rivers vanishing. Join Sadhguru and the Isha Foundation in their fight to preserve the Cauvery river,” said DiCaprio in a post shared on his Facebook page .

Last year, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev was invited by DiCaprio’s foundation for their Earth Sense event.

‘Cauvery Calling’ was announced in July with an aim to revitalize the dying Cauveri river. Cauveri river is the source of livelihoods, irrigation and drinking water for 84 million people.

The movement will support lakhs of farmers in the Cauvery basin to plant 242 crore trees. This is in expected to revive not just the river but the fortunes of farmers in the basin as well, the release further said.