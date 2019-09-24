Plumber get a whopping amount as donation for not charging elderly people

A plumber has received a whopping amount as donation for his generosity.

James Anderson, a plumber living in Burnley in England has received £80,000 (Dh360,000 approx) as donation for not charging a 91-year-old woman.He received this after a picture of his bill for zero pounds was posted online.

James Anderson shut his private business and has been fixing boilers free of charge for the elderly people in Lancashire. he is receiving praiseworthy responses from people across the world for his generosity. Many have come forward to pay off his debt as well offer him holidays.

Confirming he received 79,767 pounds in donations since Monday, Anderson added he wishes to use the donations to help to elderly and disabled people not just in the UK but across the planet.

The increased visibility of Anderson’s work has led strangers getting in touch to help him pay off his own debt, which he racked up since making the switch to not-for-profit work.