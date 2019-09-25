College gets showcause notice from government for hosting Audio launch of Vijay film ‘Bigil’

Department of higher education TamilNadu had issued a show-cause notice for Chennai’s Sri Sairam Engineering College which hosted the audio launch of Vijay movie ‘Bigil’. Bigil is a sports-based youth film directed by Atlee Kumar.

The move from the government garners attention as Vijay had made many veiled attacks against the ruling AIADMK government after the death of a techie, Subasri Ravi, who was killed after an illegal hoarding of AIADMK fell on her and was crushed by a water tanker in Chennai on September 12. Vijay referring to the tragic death had said that the lorry driver and the workers who erected the flex board are arrested but the true culprits are looming large – an invisible jab at the AIADMK.