K Surendran Notices Something Interesting in this Photo. You Would Agree With him After Knowing What It is, Click to Find Out

Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan’s visit to Guruvayoor temple had created quite a few controversies. He had come there to lay foundation stone to the Temple police station near the Guruvayoor temple. The iconic elephants of the temple- Guruvayoor Padmanabhan, Valiya Kesavan and Indrasen were used to welcome chief minister and Hindu believers have already raised concerns about this. These elephants are used in the procession related to temple customs and rituals and devotees have mostly not liked the elephants being used for receiving Kerala C.M.

Meanwhile BJP leader K Surendran has shared a picture of Kerala C.M at the temple nada, but has noticed something else. Surendran spotted Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran who is quietly and subtly holding his hands and praying, not so obvious that it is apparent to others. Mr. Kadakampally Surendran had already run into enough trouble for praying at the temple before since his party had sought an explanation for praying at the temple.