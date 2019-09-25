Shashi Tharoor Cannot Stop Trying to Prove Jawaharlal Nehru Had a Better Reception at the U.S. Here is his Latest Attempt

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor had earlier made an attempt to downplay the success of Howdy Modi event, with a photo of Jawaharlal Nehru getting huge reception at U.S(so he claimed). But then, Mr. Tharoor had got the picture wrong, as it happened to be India’s first prime minister’s visit to Moscow and not the U.S. The eloquent leader then corrected his Facebook posts, made another tweet admitting the mistake, but none of that has affected his spirits it seems. Mr. Tharoor is busy trying to prove the same point and he somehow managed to dig another photograph of Mr. Nehru’s visit to the U.S in 1949.

After the Twitter kerfuffle about a mislabelled photograph, here’s an authenticated pair of pix from our PM’s visit to the US in 1949: a large crowd of people gathers at the University of Wisconsin to listen to a speech by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in November 1949″ he wrote captioning the picture.

Later, in yet another tweet, Mr. Tharoor said that Nehru is still the only Prime minister to be greeted on arrival at the airport by a U.S president.

Jawaharlal Nehru remains the only Indian Prime Minister to be greeted on arrival at the airport by a US President —& it happened twice: President Harry S Truman in 1949 & President John F Kennedy in 1961 both received him off the plane,” he tweeted.