“Why Not Fukru Instead of V.K Prasanath?” Sandeep G Varier has an Interesting Question for the Left. Check this Out

\V.K Prasanth, mayor of Thiruvananthapuram corporation will be LDF’s candidate for Vattiyoorkavu in the upcoming by-polls. Prasanth’s efforts during the floods, to send loads of essentials to the flood victims was hailed and appreciated, especially by sympathizers of Left. But there were criticisms raised against him too for allegedly usurping the credit of works the volunteers have done.

Anyway, Prasanth is sure to be LDF candidate from Vattiyoorkav, a constituency not quite favoring the Left. BJP leader Sandeep G Varier has taken a dig at the Left’s choice of candidate and said that:

iI sending loads to Wayanad(flood affected area) was the criteria for choosing candidates, Fukru should have been considered too.

Fukru is a tiktok star on Youtube, who did a bike rally from Kottarakkara to Malappuram, to help the flood victims. However, Fukru denied the accusations and said that the rally was only for three kilometers. A policeman had stopped his rally and the video of the same had gone viral on the internet.