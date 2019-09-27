Japan raises concern over North Korean and Chinese military activity

Japan in an annual defense paper, has raised its alarm over North Korea’s missile capability. The report approved by the cabinet on Friday says that the continuing missile tests of North Korea eluding denuclearization steps helped it making miniaturized warheads.

It is noteworthy that North Korea had test-fired 10 short-range upgraded missiles after the failed US-N.Korea summit. The paper also highlights that China’s threat is expanding into space from the regional seas. Japan an ally of the US is striving to obtain dominance over the South -Pacific region.