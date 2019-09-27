Pak Newspaper Trolling Imran Khan? Check Out this Cartoon With P.M Modi and Imran From a Pak Daily

Imran Khan has been desperately trying to draw the attention of the world to the issue of Kashmir, but with little success and recently he himself had admitted that he failed to do so and that there is no pressure on P.M Modi. While some of the Indians are known for trolling Pakistan P.M, especially on social media, the newspapers have seldom attacked their leader with cartoons.

But Pakistani newspaper The Nation may have crossed that limit as they depicted the country’s leader Imran Khan as a horse being driven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. Check out the cartoon.

Imran, in the picture, is calling out for mediation. Anyway, the newspaper has apologized for the cartoon and said that The artwork fell short of our standards and does not reflect our editorial policy”.

A sincere apology from us to our readers… pic.twitter.com/tQyMTswN74 — The Nation (@The_Nation) September 26, 2019

Check out their apology.