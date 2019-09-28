Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter split as they were ‘moving too fast’

Just days after announcing her divorce from Liam Hemsworth Miley Cyrus fans were stunned when she kissed Kaitlynn Carter on a yacht.

Now it is said that their whirlwind romance has now come to an end, with Miley reportedly worrying that things were moving too fast. According to sources close to her, Miley had realized that the new lesbian romance was just a crush she felt after her break up with Liam Hemsworth.

A report of Miley’s split with Kaitlynn surfaced on Sept. 21, six weeks after they were first seen kissing and cuddling in Lake Como, Italy. Those photos were taken just one day before Miley and Liam announced the end to their eight-month marriage.