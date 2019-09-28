‘Sorry Amma’, writes 12-year-old Kerala girl raped by 30 over 2 years

Recently, a case of crime has come to the fore that upon listening you will be blown away. In this case, more than 30 people raped a 12-year-old girl in Malappuram in Kerala in the last two years. Yes, according to the information received in this case, all this went on in the parents’ information, the sexual exploitation of the daughter was familiar to her father and it is alleged that the parents remained silent for the money. Despite suffering with her for 12 years, the girl kept suffering silently, because she is more worried about the poor condition of her house than this injustice.

In this case, on Saturday, when the minor victim was taking the officer to the shelter home, she apologized to her mother by writing ‘Sorry Amma’ on the door. According to reports, the case of the girl being with her for 12 years, came to light when a neighbor informed her school about the girl’s poor health.

When girlfriend married someone else, so her boyfriend made her porn video viral!

While the police arrested three people, including the girl’s father, in this case, the girl still does not want anything bad to happen to her father and believes that if her father is imprisoned, the situation in the house will get worse. In this case, the girl has been sent to the shelter home.