DYFI Leader Threatens Police Man. You Won’t Believe the Reason

Kalpatta: A case has been taken against a DYFI leader for allegedly threatening a police officer. It is Shamsudeen, DYFI district joint secretary who has threatened to smash the legs of the officer in front of the public, reports an online wing of a Popular Malayalam media.

But what led to police officers receiving the wrath of the DYFI leader is quite unbelievable. Traffic civil police officer giving Shamsudeen a penalty of Rs 1000 for not wearing a helmet is what irked him. The incident occurred on Anappalam junction at Kalpatta on Friday.

“Not wearing a helmet is not a criminal offense. I cannot pay this penalty,” he told the officer. The heated exchange eventually saw the leader issuing threats to the officer on duty.