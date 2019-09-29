Kochi Maradu flat owners agree to vacate, Accepts rehabilitation plan

After a long grievance address meeting with Ernakulam district collector S. Suhas, the Maradu flat owners had, at last, agreed to vacate the building which is scheduled to be demolished for violating CRZ rules as per the SC ruling.

The residents of almost all the 343 flats were convinced that there is no other way for them other than to ply with the Supreme Court order to demolish the five high-rises. Flat owners action council leader advocate Shamsuddin said that the district administration assured that the compensation of Rs. 25 lakh to each flat owner would be distributed within a week. The government officials also assured that even as October 3 was the deadline for the residents to vacate the flats, the government would give two or three days of relaxation. It was also assured that a valuation of all the flats would be done before demolition. 510 vacant flats in various parts of Kochi city have been identified for providing rehabilitation to the flat residents being evicted. The rent should be afforded by the residents.

Some of the flat owners have started moving their belongings as an effort to meet the deadline, which can be extended on humanitarian grounds.