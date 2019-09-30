Aishwarya Rai denied food,evicted from mother-in-law ‘s house

Aishwarya Rai, the wife of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav’s wife has accused that she has been evicted from the official residence of her mother-in-law Rabri Devi’s house. Rabri Devi is the former chief minister of Bihar and wife of former chief minister of Bihar Lalau Prasad yadav. Lalu Prasad Yadav is in jail on fodder scam case.

Tej Pratap yadav, the younger son of Lalu Prasad has earlier around six months ago has filed divorce petition.

Aishwarya Rai on Sunday accused that she was not provided food for the last three months by her-in-laws. And also not allowed to enter the family kitchen. This was based on the directive of her sister-in-law Misa Bharati. She survived on the food that her parents had sent her, alleged Aishwarya Rai before the official residence of Rabri Devi in Patna on Sunday.

She also accused that Misa Bharati had harassed and tortured her. And she evicted her out of the residence.

Aishwarya and Tej Paratap were married in May 2018. The divorce petition is pending before a court.