Actor, singer, director, and producer Farhan Akhtar had just shared teaser poster of his upcoming film ‘Toofan’. In the posters, he can be seen donning a chiseled body and doing shadowboxing within a boxing ring.

“Toofan Uthega!! FIRST LOOK! #TOOFAN releasing 2nd October 2020,” he wrote in his tweet revealing the poster. The film is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and will mark their second collaboration after Bhaag Milkha Bhaag which was a major hit in 2013.