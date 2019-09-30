IIT Delhi researchers making a lighter and Stonger bullet-proof vest for Indian army

Researchers in IIT Delhi is in the process of designing a bullet-proof jacket for Indian soldiers, which when made would weigh 30 percent lighter than jackets being used by defense forces now.

Currently, bullet-proof jackets worn by the Indian soldiers weigh about 10.5 kg. The researchers at the institute aim to reduce that weight to 7.5 kg. Researchers have used second-generation fiber-reinforced plastic in the jackets to make them lighter. After achieving the set levels of quality IIT Delhi will transfer the technology to DRDO said Hemant Chauhan, a consultant to the project and a faculty at IIT Delhi