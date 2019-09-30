NIFT student’s photo shoot amid floods going viral on internet : Watch Video

NIFT student, Aditi Singh, did a photoshoot on the flooded roads of Patna and now it is going viral. The motive behind the photoshoot was apparently to convey the ongoing situation in Patna and draw attention to it, so that people pay attention to it and come forward to help.
There are videos of behind the scenes of the shoot, posted by the photographer on his Instagram page.
It was not that easy. Jinko lg rha bs ye ek photoshoot tha wo dekh le ek message ke liye kitna krna padta hai ghar baith ke balcony se video banana aur kisi ko criticise krna kitna asan hota kabhi yahan aake dekho kya halat hota hai. Kisi ko shauk nhi hota aise jagah jake shoot krne ka jaahan nala ka pani ho khaskar ek model ke liye wahan jake pose krna. Bs yaad rakho sabka apna tarika Hota hai har cheez ko dikhane ka. Thank you @pk.ki.photography for the bts videos .
