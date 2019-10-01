Actress Sameera Reddy climbs Karnataka’s tallest peak with 2-month daughter : Watch Video

Actress Sameera Reddy has always been a motivational mother on social media who encourages the mothers to be inspired and live a life that they actually desire.

It has been only two months after she gave birth to her second child and she has not stopped her passion right there. She is pushing herself to do things that she enjoys.

The Musafir actress scaled Karnataka’s highest peak, Mullayanagiri with her two-month daughter Nyra strapped to her.

Sharing a video on the Instagram, she wrote, “Attempted climbing to Mullayanagiri Peak with Nyra strapped on! I stopped midway cos I was so out of breath ! 6300 ft high it’s the tallest Peak in Karnataka! So many messages from New moms saying they are inspired to travel & I’m thrilled my travel stories are getting such a positive response! It’s very easy to feel low post baby & I’m super determined to not let it get me down! for moms asking I did not express I just fed her on demand everywhere! Less fuss and easy to travel this way!”