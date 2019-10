Kurukshetra police on Monday registered a case against the wife and in-laws of a man of Sonti village in Haryana’s Kurukshetra district for abetment of suicide after he ended his life by consuming poison.

The victim Prikansh 22, was abused and slapped by his wife in front of his in-laws for not having a steady income after which he took the extreme step, alleged his father Satpal Singh.