Motorists fined for not giving way to emergency vehicles

Dubai Police have announced that the number of violations issued to motorists for not giving way to emergency vehicles in 2019 has reached 121 so far when compared with 166 violations in 2018.

The number of violations reported in 2017 was 247.

The new initiative launched by Dubai police “Give way, give hope” aims at reducing the time of reaching the location of traffic accidents, fire and other emergency cases.

The Police said since July the violation of not giving way to emergency vehicles has increased to Dh3,000 fine, 6 black points and 30 days confiscation period for vehicles.