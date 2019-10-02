Nepal speaker resigns as rape allegation escalates

Speaker of Nepal Parliament Krishna Bahadur Mahara resigned on Tuesday after allegations of raping a female employee of the parliament secretariat.

Krishna Bahadur Mahara, a senior member of the ruling Nepal Communist Party, said on Tuesday he was stepping down to allow an “impartial and independent investigation into the allegations that have come forward in media reports … until the probe is complete”.

The woman claimed Mahara visited her rented room on September 23 while she was alone. The woman said she tried to stop Mahara, who was in an inebriated state, from entering her home but he did not listen. She alleged Mahara forced himself on her and when she tried to stop him, he abused her.