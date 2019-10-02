This Underwater Wedding Photoshoot is Going Viral on the Internet. Check this Out(VIDEO)

In the past few years, tremendous changes have happened in wedding photography. From taking photos in green meadows, staring at infinity, people travel miles to get the perfect spot and perfect pics these days. People even go abroad to do the photoshoot.

But Minnu-Shonith pair from Kerala has chosen to do it differently, picking underwater photography for their wedding shoot. The pics were taken at a resort in Thekkady. The photography is done by Red Love Weddings. Watch the video here: