BJP expels 90 members from party for ‘ Anti-Party Activities’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttarakhand on Friday expelled 90 members from the party for ‘indulging in anti-party activities.’ The move came days after the paty expelled 40 members from its Uttarakhand unit for “anti-party activities. Some of the members who were expelled include Rajnish Sharma, Meera Raturi, Mohan Singh Bisht, Mahesh Bagri, Pramila Uniyal and Bhavan Singh, among others, according to a list of all the 40 names tweeted by ANI.

The action was taken by state BJP president Ajay Bhatt on the basis of reports furnished by organisational committees constituted at the district level, state BJP General Secretary Rajendra Bhandari was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.”They have been stripped of their party posts and their expulsion will soon follow,” he said.